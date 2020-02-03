Joe Biden Holds On To Widest Lead Over Donald Trump Of Any Democrat In Head-To-Head Matchup, New Poll Shows

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows the former vice president continuing to make the strongest showing against Trump of any Democrat.

As he has in 23 of 25 most recent polls pitting him head-to-head against Donald Trump, former United States Vice President Joe Biden holds a sizable lead in a hypothetical one-on-one general election matchup against the Republican incumbent, according to a new poll released Sunday by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal. The new poll comes just six days after a Fox News poll showed Biden defeating Trump by nine percentage points.

In Sunday’s poll, Biden’s lead is six points over Trump. But that margin is greater than any other Democrat in the 2020 presidential race. Biden is also the only Democrat who reaches the 50 percent mark against Trump, who garners only 44 percent support against the Democratic frontrunner.

Of the four Democrats included in the survey, Trump was able to defeat none of them.

The closest race, according to the poll, would occur between Trump and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The youngest candidate in the race at age 38, Buttigieg leads Trump by just one percentage point. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads Trump by three points, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders holds a four-point edge over Trump in the head-to-head matchup, which measures only the prospective nationwide popular vote.

Donald Trump continues to face an uphill battle against Joe Biden in a 2020 general election matchup. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

But the poll also measured responses from voters in 11 important “battleground” states — those states believed to be up for grabs in the general election — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In those states, Biden holds a five-point lead over Trump, receiving 49 percent support to 44 for Trump. But Sanders drops to a three-point margin over Trump. But Warren and Buttigieg each fall behind Trump by narrow, one point margins in the crucial “swing” states.

Combined, those 11 states carry 134 Electoral College votes, according to 270toWin.com — or nearly half, 49.6 percent, of the 270 necessary to win the White House in the November general election.

The new poll, and most previous polls, showing Biden holding the largest advantage over Trump of any Democrat appear to bear out the claim made by the former vice president and his campaign, that he is the candidate feared most by Trump. Because of that fear, they claim, Trump has launched a smear campaign against Biden — a campaign that led to Trump’s impeachment.

The articles of impeachment against Trump center around his withholding of military aid from Ukraine, in order to pressure that country’s government to open a bogus investigation of Biden. Such an investigation would aid Trump’s own campaign by helping to discredit his potential general election opponent.