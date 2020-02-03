Hannah Palmer Shows Off Cleavage In A Plunge Dress On Instagram

Hannah Palmer has been sharing a steady stream of bikini pics lately, but switched things up with her newest Instagram update. The blonde was seen showing off her cleavage while rocking a plunge dress that flattered her figure.

The ensemble that she wore was black with half-length sleeves and it was embellished with shiny floral accents. These were made up of sequins, and there was a vertical row of them down either side of her chest. Moreover, the floral pieces on the bottom of her dress were scattered throughout. Plus, it had a plunge neckline that left her cleavage on display, along with a gold fabric belt that she tied in front of her waist. The tassels from the belt hung down the front of her body. The tags revealed that the outfit was from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Hannah posed outside in the corner of a building with orange-toned walls. She placed her right hand on her head, and extended her elbow out to the sides. The model also propped out her right leg in front and played with a tassel with one hand.

The beauty gazed directly at the camera with a smoldering look on her face. Her face was worn down in a right part, and her curly locks extended inches below her shoulders.

Furthermore, the stunner didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories, which left the focus on her figure and outfit.

Her makeup included silver eyeshadow, long lashes, and pink lipstick. Her skin looked glowing and flawless in the light.

Hannah’s followers took to the comments section to rave about her new share.

“You’re so gorgeous whoever you’re rooting for,” noted an admirer, referring to her captions.

“Going for chiefs! You’re looking beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Money on the 49ers. Go sports!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Can you do next years [sic] half time show?” asked a fourth social media user.

Considering that the post was shared with minutes left in the 4th quarter, the final score is still up in the air at time of this writing.

The bombshell posted another update a couple of days ago where she flaunted her cleavage. Except this time, she did so in a ruffle bikini. The top was an off-the-shoulder style in light pink paisley print, with sleeves that extended to her arms. Her matching bottoms had side ties that rested on her hips. She posed outside in front of a green plant and gave a hint of a smile.