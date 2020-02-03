‘Playboy’ Bunny Sarah Harris Slays In A Colorful Thong Bikini As She Enjoys A Stroll On The Beach

Sarah dipped her toes in the water and enjoyed a stunning sunset.

Sarah Harris made the most of the gorgeous summer weather in New Zealand by going for a sunset stroll on the beach. However, her fans were more interested in the Playboy model’s killer curves, not the breathtaking seaside view.

On Sunday, Sarah took to Instagram to share her newest promotional video for Bang Energy drink with her followers. For her video shoot, the blond bombshell rocked a bikini that featured a colorful graphic starburst print in green, red, blue, and yellow. Her top had ruching in the center of the bust and a low scoop neck that showed off her ample cleavage.

Sarah’s matching bottoms dipped down in a wide V in the front. They had thick side straps that were pulled up just above the widest point of her hips, highlighting her curvy hourglass shape. The bottoms also had a thong back that put Sarah’s peachy backside on full display.

Sarah’s beauty look matched her surroundings. She was on the beach, and her hair was styled in beachy waves. Her video was filmed at sunset, and her eye shadow matched the reds and purples that paint the sky when the sun is going down. She had also lined her upper lash line with white, and the shimmery shadow almost appeared to glow. Sarah completed her makeup application with winged eyeliner, dark mascara, a dark pink lip, and coppery contour on her cheeks.

At the beginning of her video, Sarah was shown standing underneath a tree, and the shadows of its leaves were creating dappled patterns on her skin. In another shot, she was sporting a floppy sunhat and strolling towards the beach. When Sarah reached the wet sand, she slowly made her way to the water’s edge. She took long strides and occasionally turned back toward the camera to give it a flirty look. The video ended with a shot of Sarah playfully kicking the water.

According to a geotag that Sarah added to her video, the footage was filmed at Shakespear Regional Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The location looked very similar to the seaside setting of the Bang Energy ad that she shared last weekend. However, in that video, Sarah was rocking a yellow bikini, and she never made it to the water.

Sarah’s Instagram followers showed this week’s video some love by pressing the “like” button on it over 5,000 times. They also showered Sarah with compliments in the comments section of her post.

“Hitting that golden hour just right,” wrote Sarah’s fiance, social media influencer Josh Williams.

“You look amazing,” gushed another fan of her video.

“Your beauty is awesome,” a third fan wrote.

“Woooow lovely goddess you’re always burning in sensuality,” wrote a fourth admirer. “You look amazing with that bikini.”