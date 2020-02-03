Jennifer Lopez’ Daughter Emme Steals The Show With Surprise Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Super Bowl Halftime headliner shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter during a medley of her biggest hits.

Jennifer Lopez had a special guest during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The superstar singer shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz.

During a medley of JLo’s hits that included “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “On the Floor,” young Emme wowed the crowd as she joined her with a medley of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA.” Fellow Super Bowl headliner Shakira accompanied the mom-daughter duo the drums.

Emme wore a white dress as she performed for millions of viewers all over the world.

The day before the Super Bowl, Page Six cited an unidentified source that teased that JLo’s daughter would join her on stage, but the rumor was never confirmed by the singer

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

It’s not a surprise that Emme can sing. Not only is her mom JLo, but her dad is singer Marc Anthony. The exes also share a son, Max.

While the Super Bowl crowd will likely be their biggest audience ever, this is not the first time JLo has performed onstage with her daughter. Last year, Emme joined her mom as she kicked off her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour. Emme looked just like her glamorous mama as they wore matching red tulle gowns to perform together.