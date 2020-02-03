Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Carly Is On Edge & Worried About What’s Next

Carly Corinthos just went through a traumatic experience last week on General Hospital. Someone attacked her family in three separate shootings and now the aftermath includes questions that her and Sonny want answered. Keeping their family safe is their highest priority right now. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps says that this mob war situation that they find themselves in will cause plenty of stress and worry for Carly.

In Monday’s General Hospital previews, Carly asks Sonny what is going on. She is understandably upset and worried whether it will happen again. This has put the Corinthos family on high alert. No one is safe at the moment. Monday will have Sonny finally being reunited with his wife in the ER when he comes to check in with her and to see how Laura is doing. The mayor of Port Charles was caught in the crossfire and she is currently undergoing surgery. Sonny is bound to feel some guilt about her getting hurt.

Everything was in chaos when the shooting started at the coffee warehouse where Carly was dropping off some paperwork. A new character has just arrived on General Hospital and he was the one who saved Carly from getting shot. The man was revealed as Brando, the thought-to-be-dead son of Gladys. He was shot instead and now Carly is wondering why Gladys lied about him being dead.

She also found a photo that Brando had on him that was a pic of Gladys with Dev. According to a report by The Inquisitr, there is a perfectly logical explanation for Brando to have that photo with him. However, that sure doesn’t explain exactly what he is doing in Port Charles and at Sonny’s warehouse when the gunfire started.

Carly's Christmas just got a whole lot more interesting, West Coast. Will she welcome Gladys into her home for Sonny's sake?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/r9EoMU1ydG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2019

There are many questions that has yet to be answered. More General Hospital spoilers indicates that Carly will make it her goal to find out what the truth is and what is going on. Everything right now is confusing and she doesn’t even know whether she can trust Gladys or Brando.

After Sonny checks in with Carly and Laura, he will meet up with Michael to get his side of the story on what happened on the docks when the gunman targeted him, but shot Laura instead. He currently has no idea who is behind the attacks, but Sonny will soon come face to face with the man named Cyrus Renault who is locked up at Pentonville. What does he want and why has he targeted Sonny’s loved ones?

General Hospital spoilers tease that the two men will talk and that’s likely when Sonny will learn exactly what he wants.