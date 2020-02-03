NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves, Magic Express Interest In Acquiring Knicks PG Dennis Smith Jr

Dennis Smith Jr, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was one of the main trade pieces that the New York Knicks acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. When he first arrived in New York, the initial expectation was he would be the Knicks’ point guard of the future. Unfortunately, in his second year of wearing the Knicks’ jersey, Smith Jr. has gone through plenty of ups and downs and it doesn’t seem like he’s part of the team’s long-term plan.

With Smith Jr facing an uncertain future in New York, rumors are currently circulating that the Knicks may consider moving him before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Despite his dismal performance on both ends of the floor in the 2019-20 NBA season where he’s only averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 32.9 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc, Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed that Smith Jr has “drawn some interest” on the trade market. Some of the NBA teams who have reportedly inquired about Smith Jr’s availability via trade include the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic.

“The trade deadline is Thursday, and Smith has drawn some interest, according to sources. The Timberwolves reportedly have interest. One NBA source told The Post that the Magic have inquired.”

It’s not a surprise why the Magic and the Timberwolves have expressed interest in acquiring Smith Jr from the Knicks. Both NBA teams are currently in dire need of a backcourt boost, especially the Timberwolves, who lost starting point guard Jeff Teague in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks last month. Though his second season with the Knicks has been a major disappointment, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Smith Jr is already a lost cause.

When given a starting role and enough playing time, Smith Jr has already proven that he could excel on both ends of the floor. As of now, it remains unknown if there is still an ongoing trade negotiation between the Knicks and Smith Jr’s top suitors. Also, Berman didn’t mention what type of trade assets the Knicks would want in return for the young point guard.

However, at this point in his NBA career, Smith Jr. would undeniably be better off being traded to another NBA team before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline than staying in New York where he’s only treated as a spare tire. Though he has shown some promises serving as the Knicks’ temporary starting point guard in their 92-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Coach Mike Miller said that Smith Jr would again come off the bench when Elfrid Payton returns from a one-game suspension.