WWE Rumors: Company Cracking Down On Information And Storyline Leaks

The age of social media has made it very difficult for WWE fans to be surprised.

Back in the days of WWE vs. WCW, surprise appearances and shocking ship jumps were something that made events even more entertaining. The evolution of social media has made it virtually impossible for fans to not know what is coming, but WWE is going to do whatever possible to change that. The company is reportedly “cracking down” on information leaks and doesn’t want storylines getting out there early.

Social media is far from the only problem out there, but it is a big part of what ruins the mystery of professional wrestling.

With wrestling websites becoming bigger and a dime a dozen, that is one problem that has plagued surprises. The more sizable problem is that wrestling reporters have to get their information from somewhere and that means having sources on the inside that are feeding them the content need to spoil things.

Fightful Select, by way of Ringside News, reported that WWE is taking much stronger measures to keep information from leaking out. Vince McMahon and Triple H have both been quite vocal about those on the inside no longer giving information out and keeping it within the company.

According to the report, superstars weren’t overly happy about the stricter rules being put in place, but they know they’ll have to follow them.

This past Wednesday before NXT went on the air on the USA Network, a meeting was held with management and the talent. Those on the NXT roster were told not to speak to wrestling “dirt sheets” and that this rule was going to be strictly enforced from this moment forward.

Rumor has it that many of the superstars in NXT “weren’t keen on the message” being instructed to them. The thing about it is that many wrestling websites will give some pull or even pay for big storyline leaks, but it could end up costing the superstars their job if they’re caught.

It’s hard to know if WWE will be able to stop all storyline leaks at all. The return of Edge at Royal Rumble was a big surprise to many, but there had been rumors of it happening for months leading up to the actual pay-per-view.

Vince McMahon has never liked having storylines and information leaked to wrestling sites or the public before they take place in WWE. Back in the “Attitude Era” of wrestling, surprise returns and signings were often something that generated huge ratings and increased viewership. The new rules put in place will be more strictly enforced, but only time will tell if leaks can be stopped completely.