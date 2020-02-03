Inside Sources Suggest Jennifer Aniston Is Friends With Ex Brad Pitt But Doesn’t Have Any Romantic Interest

While some fans would love to see Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together again, this is not something Aniston wants.

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made waves at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19 when they shared a sweet brief moment together backstage. The moment created a lot of media buzz leading fans to hope that maybe the former Hollywood ‘It’ couple will get together again in the near future. Nevertheless, according to inside sources this isn’t what Aniston wants right now, according to US Weekly.

As fans will remember, Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 and they didn’t exactly split on the best of terms. Their divorce was extremely public, and there were a storm of rumors that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Angelina Jolie who was his co-star in the 2005 crime thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith. While Aniston has long since been able to forgive Pitt for things that happened in the past, she’s only looking to be friends with him and nothing more, an inside source said.

“She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well. Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him. They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it.”

It’s been years since the celebrity couple’s messy split and many fans felt nostalgic in seeing them run into one another at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pair briefly clasped hands and smiled at one another before going off on their separate ways, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Pitt also seemed especially excited for his ex-wife when Aniston took the stage to accept an award for her role in Apple TV+ new satire show, TheMorning Show in which she stars alongside actors Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. He smiled broadly during her acceptance speech, showing his support.

Pitt also took home his own award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. When he took the stage to accept the award, the camera zoomed in on Aniston who was smiling broadly in the audience. She even laughed at his acceptance speech when he joked about bringing his mother.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward,” he said.