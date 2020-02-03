Reginae Carter Rocks A High-Cut Bodysuit And Tiny Daisy Dukes To The Super Bowl

Reginae also sported a sheer shirt.

Reginae Carter, the 21-year-old daughter of “Lollipop” rapper Lil Wayne and reality show star Toya Johnson, showed off her Super Bowl style, and the outfit she rocked to the big game had her fans cheering.

On Sunday, Reginae took to Instagram to reveal that she attended Super Bowl LIV. The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star shared a photo of herself posing inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While many football fans choose to rock athletic gear displaying the logos and colors of the teams that they’re rooting for, Reginae didn’t use her fashion choices to show favoritism for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs. She was rocking a pastel ensemble that included a pale pink bodysuit and a pair of short Daisy Dukes. Her skintight bodysuit had extremely high leg openings that extended up above the waistline of her denim cutoffs. Due the stretchy garment’s design, she was showing a little skin around her hip area.

Over her bodysuit, Reginae was wearing an open sheer shirt with long cuffed sleeves. The garment featured pink, blue, and yellow color blocking. Reginae accessorized her outfit with a simple silver chain necklace and a silver watch. She was carrying a rectangular, clear Chanel purse that was crafted out of iridescent vinyl. It was trimmed with rainbow fabric that matched the bag’s large Chanel logo.

Reginae wore her dark, waist-length hair with a deep side part. Her edges were slicked down and styled in a curved pattern. For her beauty look, she sported a neutral lip, shimmery pale pink eye shadow, and full lashes coated generously with mascara.

Reginae’s fans loved her Super Bowl look. Her Instagram followers rewarded her photo with over 86,000 in the span of an hour, and they flooded the comments section with compliments.

“You are such a vibe,” read one response to her post.

“That baby there sho nuff illuminating the universe with that energy! Welcome to the krib!” another fan wrote.

“So dope!!! You’re such a vibe in itself. Stay beautiful inside and out,” a third admirer wrote.

A few of Reginae’s followers also noted that she was wearing the same outfit in a previous post, save for her shorts. In the other photo, she was sporting a pair of sheer shorts that matched her long-sleeved top.

“Cute. I like that you change the shorts,” wrote one fan of her wardrobe switch.

The other photo also provided a look at Reginae’s footwear. She was rocking a pair of holographic silver tri-strap heels.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reginae also attended the Pro Bowl last weekend. She rocked a black and green ensemble to that NFL event.