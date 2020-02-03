Instagram Hottie Niece Waidhofer Kneels On Her Bed In A White Tank Top & Red Thong

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer shared a drool-worthy new pic of herself on Sunday, February 2. Her latest snap showed off her perky booty, clad in nothing more than a skimpy red thong. The brunette bombshell regularly posts scandalous photos of herself to her Instagram feed. It’s no wonder she has more than 1.3 million devoted followers.

For her latest share, the Texan stunner climbed atop her bed and sat down in a kneeling position. She angled her camera high above her head and pointed it down at her body so it would pick up her face, body, and her remarkable rear end. Aside from the tiny panties, which left her ample cheeks on display, Niece also wore a thin white tank top and a pair of knee-high yellow socks.

Despite the overall casual and relaxed vibe of the snap, Niece still rocked a full face of makeup that included her traditional heavy eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow. She also sculpted her eyebrows and added a light shade of pink lipstick to her plump lips. She gazed suggestively into her camera, driving her many admirers wild.

“In case there was ever a question that I am the whitest white girl who ever whited,” wrote Niece.

Her caption joked about how light her skin tone is, even more so than her white pomeranian. Her dog was seen sleeping on the pillows behind her, for comparison.

Within two hours of going live, Niece’s post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 900 comments. Fans wasted no time in flocking to her comments section to joke with the hottie about her caption and commend her for sharing such a sexy pic.

A few people asked who she was rooting for at the Super Bowl LIV, and several of the model’s followers wrote in to discuss the part of her caption that mentioned Diet Coke being “spicy.”

“Wow those gorgeous eyes. Love the way you are. Nothing wrong with you. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” wrote one awestruck admirer.

“Literally your whole caption makes you my fav ig chick,” complimented a second fan.

“Your a porcelain doll my dear,” said a third person, inserting two flame emoji to their comment.

Yesterday, Niece shared a photograph of herself lounging in bed while wearing a shirt she’d previously worn the day before, claiming she didn’t have enough detergent to do laundry. She also wore a thong in that image, too, and her fans rewarded her with more than 104,000 likes.