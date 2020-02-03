Pat Tillman Statue In Super Bowl 2020 Intro Gets Mixed Reactions

A statue of Pat Tillman was featured in the Super Bowl 2020 intro ahead of Sunday night’s big game and it’s getting mixed reviews. A young kid with blond hair is running with a football, meeting athletes along his way to Hard Rock Stadium, when he arrives at a bronze statue of Tillman. The kid pauses in front of the statue, which was adorned with flowers and American flags, and takes a moment to seemingly pay his respects to the late army ranger. Tillman, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

The moment was meant to be touching — and many viewers users felt that way. But many Super Bowl watchers also felt that the imagery was inappropriate.