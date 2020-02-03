NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Willing To Trade Andre Iguodala To Bucks For Pacers’ 2020 1st-Round Pick

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran small forward Andre Iguodala and his future with the Memphis Grizzlies. Though letting him play would increase their chances of returning to the Western Conference Playoffs, the Grizzlies looked determined to move Iguodala before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. As of now, one of the NBA teams who is being linked to Iguodala is the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite currently owning the best record in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Bucks are still expected to continue finding ways to upgrade their current roster. However, to bring Iguodala to Milwaukee, the Bucks would be needing to sacrifice a valuable trade asset. According to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, a source revealed that the Grizzlies expressed their willingness to trade Iguodala to the Bucks if they would be giving up the 2020 protected first-round pick they got from the Indiana Pacers last summer.

“And one league source says the Memphis Grizzlies offered Andre Iguodala to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2020 protected first-round pick they acquired from Indiana in the deal that sent point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers last summer. While adding Iguodala’s playmaking ability, postseason pedigree and defense to the team with the league’s best record is tantalizing, it would be a Rubik’s Cubesian challenge to construct a deal that would allow Milwaukee to absorb his $17.2 million contract.”

Iguodala would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Bucks, especially now that they are seriously aiming to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Milwaukee. Aside from having plenty of championship experience, Iguodala would give the Bucks a defensive-minded wingman who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. In Iguodala, the Bucks would be having someone who could be tasked to guard the opposing team’s best players like LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, despite the things that he can contribute to the team, it remains a big question mark if the Bucks are willing to give up a future first-round pick for an aging veteran like Iguodala. Also, as Bucher noted, aside from their need to sacrifice a future draft asset, the Bucks would also be forced to trade some of their players in order to match Iguodala’s $17.2 million salary in the 2019-20 NBA season. Like the other NBA teams who want to add him to their roster, the Bucks must be hoping that Iguodala would still be on the Grizzlies’ roster after the 2020 February NBA trade deadline and wait for him to be bought out and become an unrestricted free agent.