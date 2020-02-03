‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Remember Kristoff St. John On Super Bowl Sunday

Last year, The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, who portrayed Neil Winters on the daytime drama, passed away on Super Bowl Sunday, which was February 3, 2019. This year, as they prepared to watch the Super Bowl, Y&R stars Bryton James and Shemar Moore, who each portray members of the Winters family, posted photos and remembered the late actor on Instagram.

St. John passed away in his home last year, shocking his friends, family, co-stars, and fans. For nearly 28 years, the actor portrayed Neil Winters on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama. Shemar Moore, who acted opposite of St. John as Neil’s brother Malcolm, returned to the soap for the storyline that laid Neil to rest and later honored St. John. Today, on Super Bowl Sunday, Moore took to Instagram to remember his late friend, whom he called his brother.

The photograph Moore shared showed a candid moment of laughter between the two friends and co-stars. The actor marked the first anniversary of his friend’s passing. Moore shared that for all the rest of his life, he will continue to carry St. John in his heart. Most of all, Moore stated that he misses the advice the late actor used to give him, and Moore would love to hear what Kristof thinks he is doing right or wrong right now.

Nearly 85,000 people shared their support and hit the “like” button. Plus, more than 1,300 also left a comment for Moore in the replies section.

“Deepest sympathies to you! I’m sure you keep his legacy and kindness alive through you,” a fan replied.

“Lovely message, Shemar. But I can’t believe it’s ONE year already,” another fan wrote.

Devon Hamilton Winters actor, Bryton James, who portrays Neil’s son, also replied with emoji. Then, James posted a picture of himself alongside St. John. In the photo, a serious-looking St. John jokingly held his hand up in front of James’s face. It’s clear that behind the hand, the younger actor was laughing. James kept his sentiment simple and professed that he would love the late actor forever.

Fans also shared support on the post with nearly 8,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and hundreds taking the time to leave a message.

Many current Y&R cast members replied including, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Jason Thompson (Billy), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Sean Dominic (Nate), and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) left support for James and expressed their continued sadness of losing St. John. Viewers also left messages of remembrance.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year?! Miss his face on the show,” wrote one fan.

“Miss him on the show!! I can’t imagine what you all feel. He definitely was loved by all,” another viewer noted.

After St. John’s death last year, Moore presented the cast with the Daytime Emmy Award for Best Drama, and he also gave a beautiful tribute to St. John during the Daytime Emmys. The Y&R writing team recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the episodes they wrote surrounding St. John and Neil’s death.