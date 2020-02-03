‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Nelle Clashes With Brook Lynn

Nelle doesn’t seem to be making any friends on ABC’s General Hospital. The former Pentonville resident has made her rounds in Port Charles. It all started with her surprise presence at Shiloh’s memorial service, then onto Brad’s place where she was making herself right at home. Now she has moved up to crashing at the Quartermaine mansion and the previews for Monday’s show indicates that there is at least one person who will not be too happy about that.

It’s highly likely that no one in the mansion will give Nelle a warm welcome at all, but the General Hospital previews show Brook Lynn wondering what the heck Michael’s evil ex is doing roaming freely in her home. She has a confused look on her face, as Nelle informs her that Michael is actually the one who invited her to stay there. That certainly won’t sit well with the Quartermaine family. They will wonder if Michael has finally lost his mind. Soap Central teases that Nelle will be appealing to Brook Lynn trying to convince her of something. She may be hoping that she can get at least one person to see her side of things.

Brook Lynn hasn’t experienced the wrath of Nelle yet. Of course, she got an earful from Michael and the rest of the family. She also blasted Nelle during the shareholder’s meeting, so it’s doubtful that she will have much sympathy for Nelle.

Missed today's new episode of @GeneralHospital? We have the full episode below and great news, no sign-in required! Watch for free! #GH https://t.co/cErAc3v8Ou — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 17, 2020

General Hospital spoilers say that Nelle will become quite unhappy and all hints lead to it being about her new living arrangement. While she will assume that she will be living in luxury in the mansion, Michael will banish her to the boat house instead. It won’t be a perfect scenario for her, but she is expected to take full advantage of the situation she is in.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Nelle will go out of her way to make plenty of waves for Tracy, Ned, Monica, Olivia, and Brook Lynn. Her plan is to make things so miserable for them that they will pay her anything just to get rid of her. She is counting on that to happen, but things may take a bit of a turn soon that she may not be expecting.

General Hospital spoilers also suggest that Brook Lynn will be clashing with her dad as well. She has been siding with Michael on most things, but Ned and Tracy are rethinking what’s best for ELQ, and it may not be Michael. That is exactly what Nelle wants to happen, too. There is always high drama in the Quartermaine household and Nelle added into the mix just makes things even more complicated.