The University Of Southern California Maintains That Lori Loughlin Received No ‘Special Nor Unique’ Treatment

The University of Southern California has released a statement regarding the college admissions scandal that seems to have potential to legally benefit Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. The couple has been accused of using bribery and cheating to get their daughter’s into the University of Southern California. Nevertheless, the university continues to maintain that the couple received no special treatment, according to Deseret News.

Last month, the famous couple accused the court of not releasing crucial evidence that would prove their innocence and show that the donation hey offered USC was a donation to the school and nothing more.

As a result, prosecutors released dozens of emails from Loughlin and Giannulli, the cheating schemes mastermind Rick Singer, as well as officials from USC. At one point, an official from the school offered to flag the application of Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade. This would allow her to get her own campus tour and have some one-on-one interviews.

As much as this may seem like special treatment for Olivia, the school says otherwise in a recent statement.

“What was being offered to the Giannullis was neither special nor unique. Tours, classroom visits and meetings are routinely offered. The primary purpose of a flag is to be able to track the outcome of the admission review process. It is not a substitute for otherwise being qualified for admission to USC.”

This statement could certainly help Loughlin and Giannulli’s defense as their legal troubles intensify. They’ve been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters a place at the prestigious school and have also been accused of falsely presenting their daughters as crew recruits to get them an added bonus.

The couple faces a stack of very serious charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, money laundering conspiracy, and aiding and abetting wire fraud. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them, turning down all opportunities they’ve been given to secure a plea deal. They would almost definitely face jail time if they are convicted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, legal analyst Mercedes Colwin gave her take on the case and what she thought the couple’s chances are at getting away from all this without going to prison.

“I think it was a gamble, and a gamble that, frankly, given all of the other parents who’ve pled, who really have light sentences … it was a gamble they lost,” she said.