Larsa Pippen Languishes On Brick Steps In A Skintight Outfit: ‘If You Love Me Bring Me A Coffee’

Larsa Pippen likes to model her stunning body in all kinds of outfits — from bikinis to ballgowns to everything in between — for all sorts of occasions. On Tuesday, the 43-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star appeared on Instagram as she sat on a red brick step while rocking a two-piece outfit that was skintight, showing off her enviable curves.

As the star stretched out into a comfortable position with her hands behind her for support and her legs crossed at the knees, she wore groovy sunglasses while hoping to be given coffee, as she mentioned in the social media post’s caption.

In the shot, Larsa wore her multi-toned hair, which had been parted in the middle, down in a straight style that allowed some of her tresses to fall in front of her while framing her face. Since her eyes were obscured by her nifty, oversized shades, her makeup was not seen in full. However, her eyebrows — which had been tweezed into thin lines and darkened — peeked out from above her sunglasses. She also rocked a bit of blush, some contouring, and a pink-colored lipstick.

Her top was extremely sexy. Although pretty much in the style of a classic tank, the garment featured very thin straps and a very low neckline, allowing Larsa’s enviable cleavage to be observed. Her skintight pants appeared to have been premeditatively trashed with runs and holes, while her feet were planted into sturdy black sneakers probably meant for hiking.

On the post, Larsa tagged Pretty Little Thing on her army green outfit, and Louis Vuitton on her footwear. She appeared to be relaxing in front of her home before setting out to take on the day — after she had a cup of that coveted coffee she said she would “love” to have brought to her while she waited.

Within about 40 minutes of going live, Larsa’s most recent social media post earned plenty of attention from among her 1.9 million Instagram followers. nearly 5,500 people clicked the “like” button on the update, while 70 others added comments.

Some people chimed in with emoji — including green hearts, red hearts, fire, sunglasses-wearing faces, and heart-eye faces — while others wrote about how they were feeling about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member.

“My Queen,” said one fan, who added a fire, two trophies, a crown, and a sunglasses-wearing face emoji.

“Shouts to my fav milf,” remarked a second follower.

“It might take me a while to get there,” stated a third Instagram user, who was responding to Larsa’s captioned request for coffee.

“Like a 20 years young lady,” insisted a fourth fan.