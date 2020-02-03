Michael Strahan Is Headed To Court With His Ex-Wife Over Their $15 Million Divorce Agreement

Though Michael Strahan might be having a good time offering his football insight for tonight’s Super Bowl, he soon has a less than pleasant appointment: a court hearing with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli (via Yahoo Finance). The pair were married from 1999 to 2006 and share fraternal twin daughters Sophia and Isabella.

The divorce was infamously acrimonious, and ended with Jean receiving a $15.3 million settlement, in addition to $18,000 a month in child support. It has since been lowered to $13,000 per month.

However, it now seems as if the bad blood is set to continue. Back in November, the pair came to butt heads after trying to amend their co-parenting duties. According to TMZ, the crux of the issue is the parenting coordinator, known as a PC, that the the former spouses hired. Strahan agreed to pay for 90 percent of the PC’s fees, and claims that his ex-wife has since tried to unnecessarily involve the PC in order to financially injure the former NFL star.

One example that Strahan alleged was that Muggli began to be uncooperative in scheduling his visitation rights, forcing the PC to step in. Another was her sudden decision to back out of the plan to send the girls to a school in North Carolina. The PC was called in to order Muggli to continue with the previously agreed-upon arrangement.

Because of these maneuvers, Strahan is now demanding the Muggli pay for half of the PC’s fees in the hope that she will not act out to involve the coordinator as often. A New York judge has reportedly scheduled a hearing date on February 14, which ironically is Valentine’s Day.

The latest court date comes after the pair had a legal scuffle earlier in October as well. Muggli had claimed that the Good Morning America co-host had avoided paying as much as $500,000 in child support payments.

According to Muggli, Strahan had agreed to pay for the girls’ horseback riding expenses, which had totaled nearly half a million dollars since 2017 (per MSN). However, the former football star has denied making any such agreement.

But that is not the only argument Muggli is making. She also believes that child support payments should be increased to reflect Strahan’s change in income. Since retiring from the NFL, he first co-hosted Live with Kelly and Michael before joining Good Morning America and FOX NFL Sunday.

Though Strahan and Muggli’s marriage fell apart, there is another couple that can thank the star athlete for their marital bliss: Erin Andrews and her husband. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the sports reporter was (sort of) set up with her husband thanks to the former football star.