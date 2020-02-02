Blond Bombshell Alexis Clark Flashes The Flesh In An Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

American model Alexis Clark, who is popular on social media for her incredible curves, went online on Sunday, February 2, and posted a new bikini picture on her Instagram page.

In the snap, the blond bombshell was featured rocking a multi-colored, animal print bikini that perfectly showcased her amazing figure. To spice things up, she pulled her bikini top down to show off her never-ending cleavage. That’s not all but Alexis also flaunted a glimpse of her taut stomach and sexy legs to stop onlookers in their tracks.

She wore minimal makeup, which included a beige-colored foundation, a nude lipstick that she teamed with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. The stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back.

To keep it simple, and to avoid taking the attention away from her risque ensemble, the stunner ditched accessories and jewelry item.

The pic was captured outdoors, against the backdrop of some tree leaves. The model, however, decided not to use a geotag with her post because of which the location where the snap was taken could not be known.

To the delight of her admirers, Alexis posted two pictures from the photoshoot. In the first snap, the American beauty looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. In the second picture, she gazed into the camera, slightly lifted her chin and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Since a picture speaks a thousand words, the model did not include a caption with her photograph. Within seven hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 56,000 likes and close to 700 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model’s killer curves but also expressed their admiration for her million-dollar smile.

“Oh my god I’m in love with you,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“This by far the most gorgeous pic I have ever seen!” another follower chimed in.

“I don’t usually comment on random posts……But Holyyyy!!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Your smile just brightened my day. The most beautiful blondie, love you so much!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other followers used words and phrases like “goddess,” “sexiest model” and “incredible” to praise the stunning model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Lauren Dascalo and Hannah C Palmer.