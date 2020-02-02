‘One Piece’ Chapter 970 Recap, Spoilers: Oden Almost Defeated Kaido In One-On-One Fight

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Oden versus Kaido,” featured the epic battle in the Land of Wano involving Lord Kozuki Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards and Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Lord Oden decided to gather his retainers and prepare to engage in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido after learning that they have no intention of fulfilling their promises.

However, despite keeping their plan to attack Emperor Kaido a secret, the Beast Pirates still managed to prepare for their arrival. Emperor Kaido transformed into his dragon form while being surrounded by his men. Before the battle started, Emperor Kaido told Lord Oden why they made a fake agreement with him five years ago.

Emperor Kaido revealed that if the fight happened five years ago, they would have lost against Lord Oden. Aside from his reputation on the battlefield, Hyogoro of the Flower and all the yakuza groups and samurais would be joining his side which would beat the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido in terms of number.

As of now, the odds were clearly on Emperor Kaido’s favor. However, Lord Oden and his men didn’t have any intention to retreat and looked determined to execute Emperor Kaido. One Piece Chapter 970 featured Lord Oden engaging in a one-on-one fight against Emperor Kaido, while the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Raizo, Kanjuro, Denjiro, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, Kiku, and Nekomamushi – were facing the other members of the Beast Pirates. Also, a female ninja who served under Lord Kozuki Sukiyaki showed up to team up with Lord Oden’s group.

The Beast Pirates were all shocked by how powerful the Nine Red Scabbards were. However, they still managed to overwhelm them with their numbers and with the help of Beast Pirates All-Stars Jack the Drought, King the Wildfire, and Queen the Plague. Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 920 showed Lord Oden successfully landing a critical strike that put a deep wound on Emperor Kaido’s body.

All of Emperor Kaido’s underlings were worried that their leader might suffer a massive defeat from the hands of Lord Oden, but one of their allies found a way to take control of the situation. Kurozumi Higurashi, who ate the Clone-Clone Devil Fruit, used his ability to copy faces and turn into Kozuki Momonosuke. Thinking that his son’s life was in danger, Lord Oden lost his focus on the battle and gave Emperor Kaido the opportunity to see an opening and hit him as hard as he could.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 920 featured Lord Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards in Emperor Kaido’s prison. All of them were set to be brought in the public square after three days and were sentenced to be boiled to death.