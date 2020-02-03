Who is Troy Aikman’s Wife, Catherine ‘Capa’ Mooty?

The NFL legend has been married to his second wife since 2017.

Troy Aikman’s wife is Catherine “Capa” Mooty. The former NFL star and Super Bowl LIV announcer has been married to his wife since 2017.

There have been rumors about Aikman’s personal life for years, but the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been married two times. Aikman shares two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey, while his wife Catherine has two sons, Luke and Val, from a previous relationship.

He Met Catherine Four Years Ago

Aikman met Catherine in early 2016. People notes that Aikman began sharing photos with his new love that same year, five years after splitting from his first wife Rhonda. It is unclear how they met.

At the time, Catherine was a single mom living in the Dallas area. She ran a high-end mobile fashion boutique, Luxeliner, according to Country Living. In an interesting twist — one that could be a clue as to how the future couple’s paths crossed — the grandmother of Catherine’s two sons happens to be the sister of Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, the team Aikman led to three Super Bowl championships during his reign as quarterback from 1989 to 2000.

In June 2017, Aikman shared an Instagram photo after proposing to Catherine while vacationing with her in Lake Como, Italy. The football star and his fashionable bride married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, a few months after getting engaged in Italy, and they instantly formed a blended family with their four teenagers.

She Regularly Pops Up On His Instagram Feed

Capa does not appear to have a public Instagram profile, but her famous husband does. Aikman periodically shares photos with his wife on his Instagram page, where he has 224,000 followers. The most recent pic with his wife Catherine is from New Year’s Day 2020, where the two are celebrating the New Year together.

In comments posted to the pic, fans remarked on the “beautiful” couple and the fact that Aikman found love again after spending five years as a divorced dad.

“So happy you have finally found your soulmate the best to you and your family in 2020,” one fan wrote to the football legend.

Aikman And His Wife Appear To Still Be In The Honeymoon Phase

Aikman and his wife of nearly three years appear to still be very much in love. Because their four kids are older, they are also able to enjoy some couples time with date nights and romantic vacations. In May, the Fox Sports announcer posted a photo with his wife that showed them smooching in a field during a trip to Botswana.

Another pic from last February 14th shows Aikman and his “valentine” as they gaze at the mountainside from a deck. In a 2018 Instagram post to mark the couple’s first wedding anniversary, Aikman shared a gorgeous photo with his from their wedding day. The NFL star captioned the pic by writing, “One year ago today I married the love of my life – Happy Anniversary Capa!”

Aikman also posted photos from the lovebirds’ trip to Maui later that year.