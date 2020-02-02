Erin Andrews Met Her Husband Because Of NFL Star Michael Strahan

Erin Andrews — a well-known sports reporter covering tonight’s Super Bowl — happily married husband Jarret Stoll back in 2017 in Big Sky, Montana. Though the pair might have bonded over their love of athletics — Stoll is a former hockey player — it was also thanks to sports that the two met in the first place. According to Heavy, Andrews actually met her husband thanks to the attempted match-making skills of former New York Giants player Michael Strahan.

It started after the Dancing with the Stars host first caught her now-husband’s eye. He was well-versed in the sports world, having spent over a decade in the NHL playing for teams such as the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Los Angeles Kings.

Therefore, it was unsurprising that he knew who Erin Andrews was, and he called upon his pal Strahan to score him a date.

“Can you set me up with Erin Andrews?” Stoll reportedly texted Strahan.

Unfortunately, Strahan found it difficult to persuade Andrews to give the hockey player a chance. The reporter was busy covering the World Series, and did not want to commit to a dinner date that would draw focus from her copious working hours.

Nevertheless, Strahan’s job as an attempted wingman meant that he had put Stroll on Andrews’ radar.

This proved important after Stoll made a grand romantic gesture by sneaking into the dugout during the World Series so that he could meet his now-wife. Andrews claimed that she admired his persistence, agreeing to go on that date after all.

Though the pair dated happily for years, they quickly faced a decision about marriage after Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

“We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you,” she confessed.

Fortunately, Andrews has since made a full recovery.

Their wedding — one which Strahan naturally attended — was well-received, despite the relatively small number of guests.

“We kept the wedding very small and intimate,” Andrews said of the event, per Harper’s Bazaar.

“That was very important to us. It paid off—our group all got along, danced together and laughed all night. It was exactly what we wanted–with the people we wanted there. Most of the wedding guests are on a text chain talking about how they want to do it all over again!” she added.

Since then, Andrews has unsurprisingly remained friends with the former Giants star, and the two co-hosted the Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda special on ABC this summer.

In addition to her Dancing with the Stars job and sports reporting, Andrews also has her own talk show called Cold as Balls on LOL Network. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in November of last year she dressed up in a black sports bra and leggings to promote an interview with comedian Kevin Hart.