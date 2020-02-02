NFL Rumors: New England Patriots May Be Planning Big Payday To Keep Tom Brady

The New England Patriots want to keep Tom Brady, and are reportedly prepared to offer a huge payday to keep him from leaving.

As the future Hall of Fame quarterback prepares to hit free agency for the first time in his career, a new report claims that the Patriots are prepared to make an offer of $30 million per year to get Brady to re-sign. As Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported, the Patriots are determined not to let another team lure Brady away with a bigger payday and are ready to make him among the highest-paid signal caller in the league.

As Rapoport noted, there would be more to the pitch than just the dollar amount, as Brady badly wants to win another Super Bowl before he hangs up the cleats in a few seasons and would want to know that the Patriots are all-in.

“If Brady is going to return, he wants to see the team spend on some weapons — which they attempted to do last offseason by signing Antonio Brown, only to have it fail. It would be unlike Bill Belichick to ‘go for it’ but that may close the deal,” he reported.

That was reportedly a major point of contention for Brady this season. The Patriots quarterback was seen yelling at his receivers on the sidelines at a game late this season, and NESN later revealed that Brady was encouraging them to work harder to get open. His receivers were among the worst in the league at creating separation from defenders at the line, which in turn led Brady to lead the league in thrown-away passes.

“Come on, let’s go grind this out,” Brady was heard saying. “It ain’t gonna be easy. It’s gonna be all man (coverage). We’re not gonna be wide open.”

Sights and sounds from SNF. pic.twitter.com/TZnk33WcKg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019

Competition for Brady will reportedly be fierce. Dale Arnold of WEEI reported that close to a dozen teams have shown some level of interest in signing Brady, including even some teams that have recently made big investments in young quarterbacks.

“I have been told as many as 11 teams may have already indicated to the Brady camp that there is some interest. I have been told that the Redskins are interested. The next two probably would shock you, because I was told the Jets may be interested, and Joe Judge may be interested for the New York Giants,” Arnold said earlier this week.

Brady has not given any indication what he plans to do this offseason, remaining very guarded about his intentions for free agency.