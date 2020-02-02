Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Looks Stunning In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Colombian fitness queen Ariana James, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible body and cute looks, took to her page on Sunday afternoon and mesmerized her fans with a new sultry snapshot.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a barely-there, neon pink bikini that allowed her to show off her gym-honed physique, particularly ample cleavage, her rock-hard abs and sexy legs.

The model opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application included an ivory foundation, a nude pink gloss, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and dark eyebrows.

In keeping with her distinct style, Ariana wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her arms. To keep it simple, the stunner decided not to wear any jewelry with her risque ensemble.

Ariana knelt on her bed against the backdrop of a wall decorated with fairy lights to strike a pose. She surprised her fans by holding a piece of donut in her hand, while two plates full of donuts could also be seen lying in front of her. The hottie looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile which melted many hearts.

As she neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about the location in her caption, the place where the snap was taken could not be known.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the 29-year-old model stated that she was celebrating a donut Sunday along with some relaxation. She added that treating herself to dainty food every once in a while is what she calls ‘balance.’

Ariana also asked her fans to share what kind of ‘sins’ they would be committing.

Within five hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 94,000 likes and above 745 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and fans are always eagerly waiting for her to post new pictures.

Per usual, fans and followers praised Ariana for her hotness and also appreciated her for portraying a realistic picture of herself where she is featured indulging in her favorite food.

“Yes, treat yourself because you deserve it,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I can’t believe that you will eat those donuts. I mean, look at that body man!!!” another user expressed his surprise.

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram. Love you, Ari,” a third admirer remarked.

The snap was also liked by many of Ariana’s fellow models, including Angeline Varona, Yaslen Clemente, and Yanita Yancheva.