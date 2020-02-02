Jim Bob Duggar Tags Along With Jana On Her Trip To Las Vegas & Fans Are Not Okay With That

Duggar fans had a lot to say about Jana Duggar's latest excursion.

TLC has revealed over the years that Jim Bob Duggar keeps close tabs on his 19 kids, especially his daughters, as seen in many episodes of 19 Kids and Counting. The unmarried girls don’t usually stray far from home but when they do, it’s usually with members of the family. Duggar fans were quite happy to see that Jana took a road trip with a few friends, including her BFF, Laura DeMasie, to Las Vegas a few days ago. They were there to take part in the Las Vegas Home and Gift Market. What they didn’t expect was that her dad went along as well.

According to OK! Magazine, a photo has emerged on social media revealing that Jim Bob did indeed make the trip to Vegas with his daughter and the group of female friends that she was with. The snapshot was posted on a fan Instagram account showing the Duggar patriarch standing a little behind Jana with six other young women surrounding them on both sides. Jim Bob is holding onto Jana’s arm, kind of like he does when he poses with his wife Michelle.

The photo caught the eye of fans who were very vocal about what they thought of a father traveling around with his 30-year-old daughter, as well as the other women. Some called it creepy, while others slammed Jim Bob for not letting Jana travel by herself.

“I knew Jana wouldn’t be allowed to go on a trip with her friends at 30!” one fan said.

“He went along? Serious, she 30 years old for goodness sakes,” another person said.

While it seems to have bothered most Duggar fans, Jana appears to be okay with having her dad around when she travels. In a few of her Instagram posts, she had previously indicated that Jim Bob is her best friend and that they share the same love for doing home projects and renovations. Some fans thought that maybe he just went along for the ride because he wanted to get some tips of his own. However, some fans seem to believe that it was more that he didn’t want his adult daughter to be in Sin City without him.

Both Jana and Laura had shared a couple of Instagram snaps from their trip to Las Vegas, but Jim Bob Duggar wasn’t in any of them. Jana’s followers were practically cheering for her when they thought that she was traveling alone with her friends, but it looks like that was not the case after all. However, she did indicate in her post that she had loads of fun and grabbed a few home improvement tips in the process.