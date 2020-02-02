Montana Tucker And Lele Pons Channel Jennifer Lopez And Shakira For A Dance-Off Inspired By The Super Bowl

Montana was JLo and Lele was Shakira.

Montana Tucker and Lele Pons imagined what the Super Bowl halftime show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira might look like for a fun new video full of dancing and music.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Montana took to Instagram to share the video with her 2.4 million Instagram followers. The singer, actress, and dancer teamed up with the similarly multi-talented Lele for an imaginative take on Shakira and JLo’s halftime performance. The two women turned it into a dance-off, with Lele portraying Shakira and Montana channeling Jenny from the Block.

Lele’s all-black, Shakira-inspired ensemble consisted of a sports bra, skintight pleather jeggings, ankle boots, and a silver belly dance belt. Montana’s JLo-inspired look included a long-sleeved bodysuit that featured a neon geometric print. The colorful garment had a large cutout over the collarbone area, and the back was constructed out of shimmering iridescent fabric. Montana was also rocking flesh-colored tights, black booties, and a sparkly belt with three tiers of silver chains hanging from it.

The video was filmed on a football field, and it opened with a shot of Lele and Montana walking toward each other as Wyclef Jean’s spoken opening of the Shakira song “Hips Don’t Lie” played. Montana and Lele both had intense looks on their faces, but they laughed and playfully shoved one another before assuming their positions on the field.

Lele ditched her shoes to dance to a short snippet of “Hips Don’t Lie.” Her performance included plenty of belly dancing and hip shaking. She was joined by two backup dancers.

Montana also had two dancers backing her up, and she added a prop cane to her performance. She danced to the JLo song “Get Right.” Her performance included a lot of fancy footwork, and she made sure to drop it low near the end of her dance.

The two women and their backup dancers joined forces at the end of the video to perform a choreographed routine to JLo and Pitbull’s “On the Floor.”

In the caption of her post, Montana asked her followers whether they’re rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV. She also pitted JLo and Shakira against each other.

Over the span of two hours, Montana and Lele’s video garnered over 102,000 likes. Montana’s Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about the video and answer her questions.

“Yassss you guys killed this,” wrote one admirer.

“You look just like JLo!!!!!!” read another response to Montana’s post.

“I think you nailed the song list!” a third fan wrote.

“I cant choose between jlo and shakira, they’re both queens,” a fourth commenter remarked.

As for Lele and Montana, Lele responded to Montana’s post by writing that she’s rooting for Shakira, while Montana revealed that she’s going to be cheering on both of this year’s halftime performers.