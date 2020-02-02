Renee Zellweger Wins Leading Actress BAFTA For Her Role In ‘Judy’

Renee Zellweger faced stiff competition at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at London’s Royal Albert Hall. She was up for the British version of an Oscar — called a Gong — in the Leading Actress category against Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Scarlett Johannson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

In her acceptance speech, the 50-year-old gave more than a passing nod to her competition.

“This is very humbling. Saoirse, Charlize, Scarlett, Jessie, it’s an honour to share this evening with you. Jessie Buckley, you are a superstar. I’m so proud of you for this evening, you are such a special person, you elevate everything you do and I am so grateful for our friendship.”

As reported by the Mirror, at one point during the ceremony, Renée was seen on screen as she sat in the audience, watching Jessie sing “Glasgow (No Place Like Home),” a song on the Wild Rose soundtrack. The camera caught the star just as she dabbed at her eyes with a tissue after being overcome by her chum’s riveting performance.

Like fellow Best Leading Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson, Renee chose to wear a pink satin column gown by Prada to the BAFTA ceremony. She showed up on the red carpet in the structured off-the-shoulder, floor-length frock she accessorized with a wide Art Deco-style silver bracelet and ring from David Webb and a pair of matching pink pumps, according to Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Renee’s blond locks were mostly worn away from her face while being styled in an updo that included a few strands falling down on each side of her eyes. Her makeup was understated, with her pout sporting a pink shade in nearly the same hue as her gown.

In her acceptance speech, Renee talked directly to Judy, saying, “Miss Garland, London town, which you have always loved so much, still loves you back. This is for you.” At that point, she held up the coveted Gong, a great symbol as the actress reentered the acting game after being away for six years. In fact, including Judy, she had only made five films in this century.

Prior to winning the BAFTA, Renee accepted the Golden Globe for the film in the Best Actress, Drama category. In addition, she won a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award for her Judy role. After tonight, she will have one more chance to be rewarded for her talent in the celebrated film since she is up for an Oscar to be given on February 9 in Los Angeles. This is her fourth Academy Awards nomination and her first in 16 years.