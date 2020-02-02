Brad Pitt Misses The BAFTA’s, Margot Robbie Accepts Award On His Behalf

Brad Pitt got to show off his humor at the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards despite not even being there.

Brad Pitt had to miss the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards in London due to having another obligation. However, he did end up winning an award for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Even though he wasn’t there physically, his co-star Margot Robbie accepted an award on his behalf and read a speech he had prepared, according to People.

Pitt’s speech was lighthearted, full of jokes about being single. He even alluded to Prince Harry and royal drama that has been going on with him and his wife Meghan Markle, who was formally the Duchess of Sussex.

“Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club,” he joked, referencing the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the Europen Union.

He then mentioned how he intends to name his award Harry and intended to “take it back to America.” This is of course a reference to Prince Harry and Markle making the shocking decision to step down from the United States and strike out on their own in hopes to escape the paparazzi and live a more peaceful life. They are currently residing in Canada.

Pitt has been winning plenty of awards lately after just snagging one at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.

He again joked about being single during his acceptance speech at that occasion, “I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile,” he said.

Don't mind us, we're just in our Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston feels rn. pic.twitter.com/B0amYpcIAD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

Pitt made waves at the SAG awards for a brief run-in he had with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The pair bumped into one another backstage and appeared perfectly friendly and cordial. They clasped hands briefly and smiled at one another before heading off on their own separate ways. The moment of course went viral with some even speculating that the pair could get back together someday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, 50-year-old Aniston later brushed off the moment when she was asked about it, saying only “It’s hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?”

The pair have reportedly forgiven one another for things that occurred in the past and have become friends again. They were of course Hollywood’s It couple for years after getting married in 2000. When they divorced in 2005 it was a media frenzy, with many people taking one side or another in the whole debacle. Pitt later married Angelina Jolie in 2014 and got divorced again in 2016. He shares six children with the actress.