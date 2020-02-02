Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Birdie Mae Wearing Her Daddy’s Former Team For First Super Bowl

Simpson's baby girl wears 49ers gear 14 years after her dad played for the San Francisco team.

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo of her baby Birdie Mae’s first Super Bowl. The 10-month-old daughter of the singer and retired NFL star Eric Johnson wore her daddy’s former team, the 49ers, in an adorable pic posted to Instagram.

In the photo posted by Jessica, her youngest child is all smiles – and all dimples –as she rocks a red San Francisco 49ers t-shirt with gold letters. The perfectly coordinated baby girl wears flared pants in her mom’s signature leopard print pattern, and a matching headband rests on her head as she smiles at the camera.

On the caption to the post, Jessica reminded fans this is Birdie’s first Super Bowl. The baby girl was born in March 2019.

In the comments to the post, fans reacted to baby Birdie’s too-cute Super Bowl outfit and those adorable dimples.

“That’s the right team!” one fan wrote of Birdie’s 49ers gear.

“Yessss Birdie, doll!! Red and Gold baby girl!!” another wrote.

“Omg those leopard bell bottoms are so cute,” a third fan added.

“Cutest ever! She is the best-dressed fan!!” another commented.

It’s not a huge surprise that Birdie and the rest of Jessica and Eric’s kids — the couple have an older daughter Maxwell Drew, 7, and a son Ace Knute, 6 — are rooting for the 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV. Jessica’s husband spent seven years in the NFL, most of them playing tight end for the San Francisco team from 2001- 2006 before ending his career with a short stint on the New Orleans Saints.

Jessica regularly shares photos of her sweet baby girl to her social media pages. Last month she shared some snowy snaps with her baby, and fans previously went wild for a Halloween pic of Birdie dressed as a blue peacock. But this Super Bowl pic of baby Birdie could become a new fan favorite as the little girl pays homage to her daddy’s past.

Wile baby Birdie is stealing the show these days, back in the day, Jessica had her own iconic Super Bowl moment. In 2004, at the height of the success of her MTV reality show Newlyweds, Jessica was part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Jessica took the stage at Super Bowl XXVIII to perform the song “I Think We’re Alone Now.” The headline-making halftime show also featured Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, and a wardrobe malfunction that viewers are still talking about more than 15 years later.