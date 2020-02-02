Jojo Babie Dresses Up As ‘Bulma’ From ‘Dragon Ball’ On Instagram

Jojo Babie started a second Instagram page recently, and she’s been sharing a mix of new and throwback photos on the page. One of her recent posts from yesterday was of her rocking a look inspired by the character “Bulma” from Dragon Ball.

The beauty was photographed in a thong pink bodysuit. It was a very colorful ensemble, because not only was her bodysuit hot pink, she wore a blue wig and yellow shoes. The wig had a short hairstyle with the ends curled towards her chin. Moreover, her shoes featured a short wedge heel.

The bodysuit matched her shoes, thanks to the neon yellow trim. The high cut in the back left her famous booty on full display, and it also had a high leg cut that left her hips bare.

Jojo posed with her left shoulder facing the camera. She stuck out her right leg behind her slightly, and turned her face towards the camera. Jojo also glanced to her left and parted her lips slightly. As well, her hands were placed in front of her midriff.

The model’s makeup included dark, long lashes and glossy lipstick.

She stood outside against a peach wall, which helped her outfit pop against the backdrop.

There were also two more photos in the set, which were drawings of Bulma from the popular Dragon Ball TV series.

The second photo looked like fan art, and it was a sexy version of Bulma with her back facing the camera. It was easy to see the inspiration that Jojo drew from the photo to recreate her look.

And finally, the third photo was of Bulma facing off with another character with red neon lights in the backdrop.

The stunner’s followers headed to the comments section with their compliments. Many people made references to the TV show.

“I’ve been waiting for a Bulma like you,” declared a fan.

“Better than the original!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You look beautiful,” gushed a supporter.

“You deserve a prince at least ^^,” declared a fourth social media user.

In addition, Jojo shared another photo on social media on January 29 to her main page where she rocked a see-through bodysuit. Although she’s since deleted it from that page, she shared it again on her second Instagram account. She leaned against a white wall and rocked a high leg cut ensemble. The main portion had small black polka dots, and it also had 1/2-length sleeves with ruffle accents by her elbows.