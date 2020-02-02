Gabriella Waheed, Wife Of 49ers Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Is A Smoking Hot Fashion Designer

Gabriella Waheed is getting plenty of attention leading up to the Super Bowl, but the wife of San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders is already well experienced in sharing the spotlight with he famous husband.

In the days leading up to Sunday’s big game between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, there have been a number of stories about the wives and girlfriends of players on both teams. Gabriella and Emmanuel are two of the most popular, as they have already gotten attention for their relationship and some very public ups and downs. As The Sports Daily noted back in 2018, the couple nearly split after Gabriella called out her man for alleged infidelity and filed for divorce, but they ended up working things out.

While Emmanuel Sanders has gotten attention for his play on the field and his role in helping lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl, his wife is famous in her own right. She is a fashion designer, running a children’s clothing line called Kid Kong NYC.

As Gabriella said in an interview with Wags Redefined when the fashion line launched in 2017, it was actually her own children who helped open the door to the career opportunity.

“My obsession with making sure my own children were always fashionably radiant brought my attention to the lack of trendy, stylish, neutral-colored and designed clothing in the kids’ fashion market, especially for boys,” she shared.

Gabriella certainly has the background for the field. After graduating college, Gabriella got her foot in the door of the fashion industry by working as a wardrobe stylist on the sets of music videos and commercials for Viacom. From there, she began working with private clients in personal fashion design.

Waheed has gotten attention for her own fashion as well. She has a following of close to a half million on Instagram, where she shares pictures of her often very revealing fashion. Emmanuel and the couple’s kids are featured frequently as well, giving her followers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes for an NFL family.

The very well-curated Instagram feed has helped Gabriella become among the most popular and written-about NFL wives and girlfriends ahead of the Super Bowl. The International Business Times listed her in a rundown of the women behind the Super Bowl teams, showing a picture of the happy family posing together after the 49ers took down the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to advance to the big game.