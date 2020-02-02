AEW News: Major Update On Former WWE Superstar Joining Company

As The Inquisitr previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling — and former WWE — superstar Lance Archer has been in negotiations with All Elite Wrestling about joining the company. While the talks were advanced at the time of the last update, a new report has revealed that it could be a done deal.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, the former IWGP United Champion has hired the same attorney that handles trademarks for several AEW superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Shawn Spears and others. This suggests that he will be appearing on AEW television in the near future.

The report also states that Archer and the company’s officials have had conversations about angles for him coming in. While the details of those discussions are being kept close to the vest for now, it appears as if they are already making plans for his imminent debut.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ringside News also reports that Archer’s defeat at the hands of Jeff Cobb at a NJPW event over the weekend is possibly a sign that he’s on the way out of the company. According to Meltzer, the result was a “surprise” given that Archer is higher up the pecking order than Cobb.

However, if Archer is finishing up his dates with the company, it makes sense for him put over a star who will remain with the Japanese promotion for the foreseeable future.

Of course, it’s possible that Archer will spend his time wrestling in both AEW and NJPW. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley are currently employed by both companies, so perhaps Archer will be signed to a similar deal.

Never know what ya will see walking to the gym. @gangrel13 ! pic.twitter.com/jm36LJArd5 — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 30, 2020

As the WrestlingNews.co report highlights, Archer has won titles in over a dozen promotions, but he made a name for himself in Japan. Furthermore, his stock is arguably higher than it’s ever been at the moment following his breakout year as a singles competitor in 2019.

He is also an accomplished tag team performer, having won the NWA World Tag Team Championship while he was in Impact Wrestling. He’s also a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with Davey Boy Smith Jr., who has also been linked with a move to AEW.

It remains to be seen when Archer will debut in AEW and what his role will be. However, the 42-year-old will be a valuable asset to the company, as he’s six-foot eight-inches tall and will tower above the rest of the majority of the roster.