Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Looks Adorable In A ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Sweatshirt

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland has been spending some time in New Zealand recently, and the beauty continues to thrill her 2.6 million Instagram followers by sharing stunning snaps from her adventures abroad. Hilde’s latest Instagram post was a triple update, and the beauty wore an ensemble that covered up more skin than her typical outfits do.

The pictures were taken in Cape Reinga, New Zealand, and she made sure to include the location in the geotag of the post, and as a hashtag in the caption. In the first snap, Hilde stared straight at the camera with a loving look on her face. She placed her hand, with her nails painted a bright white shade, on the arm of someone who was cupping her cheek. The individual touching her had tattoos covering his arm, and Hilde simply referred to him as “my [heart emoji]” in the caption.

The blond bombshell had her long locks styled in messy braids with different colored elastics on the ends. She had a blue backwards baseball cap on, and rocked a loose gray sweater with The Powerpuff Girls logo and characters on it. Behind her, a stunning view was visible.

In the second snap from her update, the photo was zoomed out a bit so more of Hilde’s outfit was on display. She paired the loose-fitting sweatshirt with some light-wash jeans that had some ripped details near the thigh. She flashed a smile at the camera in the stunning shot. Hilde ended the Instagram update with a simple snap in which she posed in front of a small white structure. She put her hands in her pockets and looked effortlessly gorgeous in the ensemble, which was from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Hilde’s followers have been loving the pictures from her adventures in New Zealand, and the latest post was no different. The Instagram update received over 9,400 likes within just 15 minutes, and it also racked up 141 comments in the same time span.

“It does not matter what you wear. Still the most gorgeous woman on the planet,” one fan commented.

Another follower loved her style in the post, and said “Awe! the braids and the hat and the oversized top, what a stellar outfit!!”

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” another fan said.

“Looking good as always Hildee,” one follower added, followed by a series of emoji.

The blond bombshell has been selecting plenty of ensembles that showcase her toned physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of photos taken on the beach in Whangamata, New Zealand. For the sexy shots, Hilde wore a sequined dress that had some major mermaid vibes.