‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares A Kiss With Husband Cole DeBoer In New Family Photos

Stylish Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska loves to keep her fans updated on social media. Most recently, the mom-of-three shared sweet new family photos of her with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and in one of the photos she and her hubby share a kiss.

Taking to Instagram, Chelsea shared a series of four photos, all of which showed her with Cole. The couple are seated on some adorable carpets in front of a gray couch. Chelsea, who is always showing off her awesome fashion sense on social media, is wearing an off-white comfy sweater with a pair of light washed distressed jeans. She paired the outfit with a pair of tan booties. She is wearing her signature red hair down and with a bit of curl in it. Cole paired his tan pants with a nice button down shirt and showed off his mullet for the family photos.

In the first photo, the couple are sitting next to one another looking into each others eyes while Chelsea rests her left hand on Cole’s leg. In the second photo, the couple share a kiss. Another photo shows Chelsea throwing her head back in laughter while Cole looks lovingly at his wife.

In the caption of her photos, Chelsea shared that she loves her husband. However, it is hard to say if she is a fan of his mullet as she said even though he chose to wear a mullet for their “beautiful family photos,” she still loved him.

Within the first day of being posted, the series of photos had over 395,000 likes from Chelsea’s more than 5 million followers. Fans also flooded the comments to show their support for the couple.

“It wouldn’t be TRUE family pictures if everyone wasn’t themselves. The kids will look back on these pictures and think “oh goodness, look at my dad. He was so goofy,” one comment read.

“I love you guys,” another comment read.

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts a podcast with Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, wrote, “I thought mullets just happened, this looks like Cole is intentionally perfecting his.”

While the latest Instagram photo showed Chelsea with her husband, she has also been sharing some more vulnerable posts with her fans. Recently, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to share a make-up free photo of herself after undergoing a microlaser peel treatment.

Whether she is sharing makeup-free photos of pictures of her sweet family, there is no doubt fans love the updates that Chelsea shares.