Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Wears A Blue Bikini Top At ‘Gronk Beach’ Bash

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek might not be at the Super Bowl this weekend, but the two nonetheless made sure to have a good time. Yesterday, the pair threw a Miami-based bash that was dubbed “Gronk Beach” as part of their so-called Game Weekend. Camille was sure to share with fans scenes from the festivities, including a shot where she posed with her NFL star boyfriend in a sizzling blue bikini top.

According to Fox Business, tickets for the event did not come cheap, and prices started at $800. The basic ticket included admission to the party, which boasted open tiki bars, Hawaiian barbecue, and hula dancers. Tickets then increased in price to an eye-watering $1 million dollars. However, some sports fans might argue that the exorbitant price might be worth it considering the million-dollar package included a private jet for 10 people, a ride on NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s shoulders, and a private Miami mansion for the weekend.

Camille regularly updated her followers on social media with Instagram stories that documented the festive event, including videos that showed off the partying crowd. In addition to the stories, she also posted a picture where she showed off her Gronk Beach style with her boyfriend.

In the shot, Camille wore a pretty light blue bikini top that matched the beachy vibes of the South Beach bash. It was a flattering underwire style, with lined details that added texture to the bikini top.

She completed the look with a pair of high-waisted white pants that featured a cheeky cut-out at the hip to flash some skin. Her hair was styled into casual waves that cascaded past her shoulders, and she accessorized with a single pair of gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Gronkowski kept it tropical in a pair of Nantucket red swim shorts, an aqua muscle tank, and a denim sleeveless vest.

The couple were matching in their eyewear choices, both sporting black shades. In her caption, Camille joked that their sunglass choices were “easy” because of the stereos built so they could dance to beats all day long.

Fans fawned over the loved-up snap, awarding the post close to 60,000 likes and over 160 comments in just hours.

“Beauty,” gushed one fan, with several lovestruck emoji faces.

“The dynamic dancing duo,” teased a second, with both a thumbs up and red heart.

“So sick. Y’all look bomb, obv,” concluded a third, with the bicep and tipped-hand woman emoji.

The Sports Illustrated covergirl is no stranger to wowing the internet, and recently dropped jaws in a bubblegum pink mini-dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.