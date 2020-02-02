Blond Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Hits The Recording Booth In Skimpy Attire

Instagram sensation Laci Kay Somers tantalized her eager 10.7 million followers by sharing a sizzling snap taken while she was in the recording booth. The blond bombshell stood in a small recording booth with beige walls, and she had a pair of headphones on while a microphone was positioned in front of her.

The beauty’s long blond locks were braided in two tidy braids that hung to her waist, and she had a full face of makeup on. Her lips, covered in a pink gloss, were slightly parted as she focused on the task at hand. She had a feminine pink shade across her eyelids and long lashes that were lowered. The beauty also rocked some highlighter to give her an extra glow.

Though Laci looked stunning in the snap, many fans were likely focused on her hourglass physique. She rocked a black bandeau top that seemed to struggle to contain her ample assets. The simple top stretched across her chest and revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She paired the revealing top with a cozy-looking pair of pink sweatpants that hung low on her hips. However, Laci managed to amp up the sex appeal of even a pair of sweatpants, as she allowed her black thong to peek out from the waistband of the bottoms.

Her toned stomach was on full display in the sizzling snap, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update. The post racked up over 55,200 likes within just two hours from Laci’s devoted fans, who loved the glimpse into her life.

The snap of Laci in the recording studio also earned nearly 1,300 likes within the same two hour time span, as her fans took to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re amazing, so talented,” one fan said, followed by a set of heart eyes emoji.

Another follower was a fan of her music as well as her beauty, and said “I can’t wait for your new album to come out laci I’m excited and I always love your songs.”

“What a beauty,” another follower added.

Another fan compared her a certain pop star, and said the photo had “Britney Spears vibes.”

While she occasionally shares snaps from inside the recording studio, Laci also treats her followers to plenty of pictures that simply showcase her hourglass physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci shared a smoking hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a scandalous swimsuit that covered barely anything. Though the overall silhouette of the swimsuit was a one-piece, the entire suit featured cut-outs that exposed an insane amount of skin.