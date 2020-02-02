Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Her Cleavage And Goes Braless To Dress Up Like Lara Croft

Liz's costume appeared to be based on a classic version of the 'Tomb Raider' character.

Cosplay model Liz Katz dressed up like one of the gaming world’s most iconic female characters for her latest look.

On Sunday, Liz took to Instagram to reveal her costume inspired by Lara Croft, the adventurous archaeologist who appears in the Tomb Raider game franchise. The character was also portrayed by actresses Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in movies based on the video games.

To portray the famously buxom character who was first introduced in 1996, Liz rocked a turquoise tank top. She had the garment’s sleeves pulled down off her shoulders to reveal that she was not wearing a bra. Instead of relying on one of the undergarments to give her cleavage a boost, Liz posed with her arms down on each side of her breasts. She then slightly squeezed her arms inward to create an effect similar to that of a push-up bra.

Liz was wearing a pair of shorts that were so tiny that they were barely visible in her picture. She also had on a thick, black leather belt embellished with large silver rivets.

The blond bombshell was sitting on a black leather arm chair with her left leg folded up underneath her. Her right foot was resting on the edge of the chair’s matching ottoman. This pose gave her fans a good look at her rugged, combat-style boots. The black lace-up shoes hit Liz mid-calf. She was wearing them over a pair of thick black leg warmers. The leg warmer that was visible in her picture was bunched up right below her knee.

Liz was wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses with dark lenses pushed up on top of her head, and she had her long, blond hair styled in a messy side braid. Her makeup application included a dark smoky eye with shimmery white highlighter lining the inner corners of each eye. Her lips were a glossy dark pink, and she was wearing a generous amount of bronzer on her pale cheeks. Liz was pictured giving the camera an intense look.

In response to Liz’s post, her 1.1 million followers showered her with compliments.

“You’re sooo gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing Lara Croft,” another admirer remarked.

“You’re more like a one woman army,” a third fan wrote in response to Liz’s caption describing herself as not being a “team sport kid of gal.”

One of Liz’s followers also cracked a joke about Lara Croft’s angular design in the first Tomb Raider game.

“Now do the original Tomb Raider cosplay, triangles!” the fan quipped.

Lara Croft isn’t the only video game character that Liz has paid homage to recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the popular cosplay model dressed up like Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII last month.