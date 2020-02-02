Scarlett Johansson Rocks Lots of Feathers & Sequins In A Pink Versace Gown On The BAFTA Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson stepped up her fashion game as she hit the red carpet for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The 35-year-old actress appeared on the red carpet rocking a custom made, stunning pink, Atelier Versace gown that hugged all her curves while offering lots of frills.

Sequins were scattered all over the highly structured frock that included a deep plunging neckline, a low cut back, cutouts in various places — some of which allowed her usually hidden tattoos to be seen — and a massive slit that was cut all the way up to her thigh on one leg. The modern dress also featured an abundance of dyed feathers on the skirt and the train to match the rest of the gown. In addition, the Hollywood celebrity rocked beige-colored Jimmy Choo sandals to complement her striking gown, according to Footwear News.

The Avengers: End Game star wore her brunette locks off her face in an elaborate up-do, allowing her Nikos Koulis dangling diamond earrings — that hit below her chin line and nearly grazed her shoulders — to shine. Some makeup applications matched her pink dress, including her eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush.

Scarlett had been nominated for two different BAFTA awards — called gongs — including Leading Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

In the Leading Actress category, Scarlett was up against Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Renee won.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Scarlett lost to her Marriage Story co-star, Laura Dern. Others who had been nominated included Florence Pugh for Little Women, Margot Robbie for Bombshell, and Margo Robbie for Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood.

Although Scarlett did not win either BAFTA 2020 award, she still has the Oscars to look forward to since she is a double nominee in the same categories for that award show, too. According to Just Jared, she is one of only a dozen actors to ever have been nominated for two Academy Awards. The last thespian to be in the same situation as Scarlett was Cate Blanchett in 2008. The last time Scarlett won a BAFTA was in 2004 for Lost In Translation.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Another recent gig in which Scarlett showed off many of her awesome acting skills was on Saturday Night Live in December, according to The Inquisitr. On SNL, she particularly killed it in a sketch the told the tale of her take on a dating show contestant as a person who had been looking for that special sort of love only found on a quintessential Hallmark Christmas movie.