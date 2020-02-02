Sofia Bevarly Rocks A Tropical Bikini In New Instagram Pics

Sofia Bevarly has been busy sharing swimsuit pics on her Instagram feed lately, and her newest showed her in a tropical bikini. There were two pictures in the set, both which were taken outdoors.

In the first photo, she stood next to tall, leafly plants. The area she stood in had green lawn interspersed throughout and a light wooden fence in the backdrop. A covered area was located right behind it, with a thin palm tree visible on the side.

The ensemble that she wore was colorful and mainly featured blue, green, and red. The print on the bikini was of tropical flowers and plants. The top had thick straps and a low scoop neckline. As well, it was arguably too short with her underboob peeking through. The bottoms looked to be a thong-cut style with thick straps which rested high on her waist.

The model smiled widely and looked into the distance to the right. She tugged at her bottoms with both of her hands and propped out her left knee.

Sofia wore her hair down with most of her locks falling down behind her back. Her makeup included dark lashes and glossy pink lipstick.

Her accessories included thin hoop earrings and a couple of rings. Her light manicure peeked through.

A second shot showed Sofia striking a different pose, this time popping her right hip and glancing to her side with a small pout. Her photo was taken from a different vantage point with the plants visible behind her. Her toned bod was hard to miss, and her skin looked flawless in the soft lighting.

Her many fans headed to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Stunning as always @sofia_bevarly,” gushed a follower.

“Never a bad photo amazing smile,” observed an admirer.

Others responded to the question that she asked in the caption.

“When your smile is beautiful as your smile!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Doesn’t matter, you’re gorgeous,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The sensation shared another swimsuit pic two days ago that also caught many of her fans’ attention. There were three photos and she was spotted sitting on a small stairwell next to the beach. The black one-piece that she wore left her sideboob showing and featured a high leg cut. Sofia struck several flirty poses, and she was spotted smiling in the first one while playing with her hair. Behind her was a stone wall with palm trees behind it.