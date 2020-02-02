Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Green String Bikini As She Splashes Around In A Hot Tub

Lindsey's two-piece featured a scaly print.

Lindsey Pelas looked smoking hot while splashing around in a steamy hot tub.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a new Bang Energy drink video with her grateful fans. Lindsey was giving off mermaid vibes in a vibrant green string bikini that featured different shades of the verdant color. It was also patterned to make it look as though the garment was covered in fish — or mermaid — scales.

Lindsey’s bathing suit featured a classic design with adjustable triangle cups and string halter ties. However, due to the size of the model’s voluptuous cleavage, her top was quite a bit larger than your average string bikini.

Lindsey’s bottoms had long ties on the sides, which sat up high on her hips. She often flaunts her backside in bikinis with cheeky backs or thong bottoms. However, her latest video did not include a rear view of her bathing suit.

The model accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of sparkly diamond solitaire earrings. She wore her long, beach blond hair pulled up in a ponytail. Her beauty look included a neutral pink lip, bronze eye shadow, and thick, long eyelashes that were generously coated with dark mascara.

At the beginning of her video, Lindsey was shown giving the camera a playful smile as she splashed around in an outdoor hot tub. In another scene, she gently tugged on her bikini top, which was struggling to contain her enviable curves.

Lindsey struck a few sexy poses on the side of the hot tub, arching her back as she gazed at the camera seductively. There were also shots of Lindsey showing off the full length of her hourglass shape by standing up outside of the hot tub. She didn’t reveal whether it was cold when her video was shot, but she was posing beside a lit concrete fire pit in a few scenes.

It took just one hour for Lindsey’s video to rack up over 24,000 likes. Her Instagram followers also had a lot to say about her video in the comments section of her post.

“Omg you ARE genetically gifted! Lord have mercy,” read one response to her video.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” another fan wrote.

“You look like the goddess of sex and eroticism,” a third admirer gushed.

“I was just hypnotized,” remarked a fourth fan.

One of Lindsey’s followers also asked her if she was feeling better. Yesterday, she revealed that she was sick while interacting with her Twitter followers.

“I have a slight fever due to socializing beyond my limits and I’m real bitter about it,” Lindsey wrote.

In her short health update, Lindsey revealed that she’s still sick, which might explain her desire to be back in the hot tub.