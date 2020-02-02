American Model Carrington Durham Shows Off Killer Figure In Neon Pink Bikini In Hawaii

Social media influencer Carrington Durham is a total smokeshow in a sizzling new Instagram update where she rocked a skimpy neon pink bikini during her recent Hawaiian trip.

The new share consisted of a photo and a video with the former showing a smoking hot snapshot of the model. Carrington’s bikini top featured triangle-style cups and a plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on display. The tiny triangles of fabric contained the model’s breasts, although the skimpy top looked tiny against her chest, and her bust almost spilled out. She wore matching bikini bottoms that perfectly highlighted her slender waist and taut stomach. The thong bottoms featured thin strings that were tied on the sides. Overall, the skimpy swimwear looked stunning on Carrington.

Carrington posed diagonally, as she did the shaka hand gestures on both of her hands, which basically means “hang loose.” The beach and the beautiful turquoise water stretched off into the distance behind Carrington as she faced the sunshine, smiling and kept her eyes closed. In the video, Carrington did several poses while flaunting her incredibly toned body.

Carrington opted to wear a full makeup application that included sculpted brows, eyeshadow, contour, blush, shimmering highlighter, and pink color on her lips. She completed the look by painting her manicured nails light pink. For her accessories, the model wore two floral bracelets on each of her wrist, two long necklaces that were made out of tiny shells, and several pairs of dainty earrings.

In the caption, the model mentioned that her recent Hawaiian trip is her current favorite. She also mentioned Shoreline Hotel Waikiki on the post for giving her tips on the best places to go while in Hawaii. Carrington also tagged Saski Collection on the photo as her swimwear sponsor. According to the geotag, Carrington is currently in Lanikai Beach in Kailua.

The stunner’s 1.2 million followers could not get enough of the sizzling update. The latest share received more than 83,000 likes and over 220 comments within 15 hours of going live on her account. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the jaw-dropping display. Some of her followers were short on words and opted to chime in using a combination of emoji.

“You’re so stunning,” one follower commented, adding a purple heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“CARRINGTON! If I looked like her, I literally wouldn’t even be able to handle myself,” another fan chimed in.

“Nice video CARRINGTON. You look really amazing in this bikini,” another admirer gushed.