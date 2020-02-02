Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In A Figure-Hugging Print Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a stunning triple update with her 9.3 million Instagram followers in which she modelled a tight black-and-white dress. Sara embarked on an impromptu photoshoot in the woods of Washington, amidst a forest of alder trees and other shrubs that were without their leaves.

The different types of trees and plants made for a gorgeous setting, as the upper portion of the shot was filled with white alder trees and deep green trees in the background, while the foreground contained bare branches with a reddish-brown hue. The ensemble that Sara wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who the blond bombshell has partnered with on many posts before.

In the first snap, Sara turned to the side and gazed up at the trees as she flaunted her hourglass physique. The dress was crafted from a black-and-white checkered material, and had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to her curves. The look covered up her cleavage, and had a white detail at the sleeves and a white collar, but the dress only came a few inches down her thighs, showing off her toned legs. Sara’s blond hair was down in tousled waves, and she paired the ensemble with some white boots.

In the second snap, Sara showed off the grandeur of the forest she was in, while also flaunting her incredible body. She wandered through the woods in a shot that was taken from further away, and looked magical in the photo.

In the third and final snap, Sara zoomed the camera in to capture her natural beauty. She posed with her hands on her waist, emphasizing her hourglass physique, and spread her legs slightly to showcase her toned legs. A smile graced her face, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

Sara made sure to name the exact dress she wore for the Instagram update, in case any of her followers wanted to pick it up themselves. The post received over 26,200 like within just 36 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Many of Sara’s followers also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snap.

One fan loved the vibe of the photoshoot, and said “you look so beautiful! It seems like you are a fictional character walking through the forest.”

“You look very gorgeous in that dress Sara,” another fan added.

One follower simply commented “absolute perfection.”

While many of her photos are smoking hot, Sara also isn’t afraid to show off her personality and have a bit of fun on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell rocked a skimpy one-piece red swimsuit for an advertisement for a male grooming product. In one of the snaps in the video, she poked fun at her nether regions for a cheeky advertisement.