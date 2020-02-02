NFL Rumors: Raiders To Go After Tom Brady If He Doesn’t Return To Patriots

The Raiders are hoping to roll the dice and bring Tom Brady to Las Vegas.

It’s an idea that NFL fans around the world can’t even begin to imagine, but it is something that could end up happening in 2020. When the New England Patriots step back out onto the field again, they could be without quarterback Tom Brady if he chooses not to re-sign with them in free agency. If that does happen, many teams will be chasing after him and rumor has it that the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders are ready to roll the dice.

No decisions have been made on Brady’s future in the NFL as of yet, but he could choose to enter the free agent market. If he does, he’d be one of many great quarterbacks out there and it is a list that may include Drew Brees as well, but only time will tell there too.

Some rumors have already put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the chase for Tom Brady if he decides to test the waters, and that would mean moving on from Jameis Winston. With someone of Brady’s talent, though, it isn’t something that is out of the realm of imagination.

Now, another team has joined the race as ESPN is reporting that sources believe the Raiders will pursue Brady if he becomes a free agent. That would mean the Raiders are ready to move on from quarterback Derek Carr who signed a five-year contract extension worth $125 million back in the summer of 2017.

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

Back in January, Tom Brady visited Las Vegas to attend UFC 246 and he actually came into contact with Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders. When photos of the two talking went out on social media, the NFL world went into a crazy tailspin as the rumors started flowing.

Less than a month later, and sources within the NFL are now saying that there is much more to their chance meeting. It is possible that Davis has a great interest in bringing Brady into the Raiders organization and if the future Hall of Famer chooses to leave New England, he already has someone wanting to offer him a new home.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already publicly stated that the Patriots want Brady back and they’d be foolish not to feel that way. CBS Sports is reporting that the Pats are willing to pay Brady more than $30 million to keep him in New England.

If Tom Brady chooses to not re-sign with the New England Patriots, it will be one of the biggest free agent stories in sports history. He is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the history of the NFL, but would the three-time MVP really be willing to continue his career elsewhere? Anything is possible and it has happened with Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Warren Moon, and others. Why not Brady to the Raiders?