Mother Enraged After Daycare Worker Writes A Message On Her Child With Marker

A day care worker from Florida wrote 'I'm out of diapers' on a toddler's stomach.

Heather Chisum is a single mother from Florida who got a major disturbing shock recently after recently picking up her toddler from daycare. When she pulled her son’s t-shirt up she saw that a daycare worker had written on her child’s stomach in big bold letters with markers. The message was, “I’m out of diapers.” Chisum was unsurprisingly furious and shared her experience in a Facebook post that soon went viral, according to Today.

Chisum had not purposefully intended to send her child to daycare without enough diapers to last him through the day. She explained that she gets a daily report about her child when she picks him up from daycare. The report tells her how her child did that day and whether or not he was in need of any diapers and wipes. Chisum had missed only one report informing her that her son needed diapers before the daycare employee had resulted to writing on him with marker. Even after scrubbing his stomach, she couldn’t get the words off.

“I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children. Sue me for not reading the report every single day,” she wrote.

Chisum doesn’t understand why the employee didn’t send her a message or even warn her in person before writing on her son.

“If I failed to see that he needs diapers, a simple ‘Hey Heather, your son needs diapers, maybe you missed the report’ would have done the trick. From any of the many teachers I see there daily,” she wrote.

Many social media users shared Chisum’s anger, pointing out that in no situation is it ever okay to write on a child. The post got so much traction that it reached the executive director of The Children’s Education Center of the Islands, the daycare center in Sanibel that Chisum brought her son to. The employee who wrote on the child was then fired.

Cindy Carter DeCosta released a statement regarding the incident.

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. “It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again.”

