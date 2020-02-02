Instagram Hottie Dajana Gudic Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Glamorous Black Outfit

Bosnian Instagram model and TV host Dajana Gudić recently took to her page and wowed her legions of followers with a very hot snap.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen dressed up in a black outfit that consisted of a bandeau-style top and matching mini skirt. The studded outfit not only perfectly hugged the model’s figure but also allowed her to flash a glimpse of her perky breasts, small waist, and toned legs.

To complement her gorgeous outfit, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, nude blusher and eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished her look with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall free over her bare shoulders. Since her outfit was glamorous as it is, the hottie decided to ditch jewelry items and accessories.

The model struck a pose while standing in a nondescript room. She tilted her head, lightly touched her hair, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. The model, however, did not define the exact location where the photoshoot took place.

In the photo description, the model used an inspirational quote and wrote that owning one’s story and being in love with oneself is the bravest thing that a person can do.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 15,000 likes and over 210 comments in which fans and followers appreciated Dajana for her incredible sense of style as well as her perfect model body.

“Amen beautiful doll, I absolutely love your mindset,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“Love the caption! And you are so freaking stunning,” another user chimed in.

“You’re the ultimate eye candy. Looking at you, I’m feeling like Willie Wonka in a candy shop,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with Dajana, expressed his wish to marry her.

“You’re always going to [represent] my ultimate wife goals and my goddess in this life and the next. This will never change because I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Apart from Dajana’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers. Some of the names include Aylen Alvarez, Casey Martin, Cassandra Dawn, and Jillisa Lynn.