Zoë Kravitz Resembles An Oscars Statue At The 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards

Zoë Kravitz rocked the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) when the American actress showed up while wearing a golden gown reminiscent of the Oscars statue. In fact, Pop Sugar UK called Zoe “a real life trophy.”

The annual event, which honors the best national and foreign films from 2019, marked the last in a long line of award shows leading up to the Academy Awards. The Oscars are set to take place in Los Angeles on February 9

Meanwhile, Zoe’s sleek gold column BAFTA gown — which appeared to adhere to this year’s BAFTA sustainable dress code since she may have borrowed the outfit for the occasion — was a custom creation by Anthony Vaccarello from the luxury French house of Saint Laurent.

The Big Little Lies star also wore YSL in the form of an off-the-shoulder frock covered in polka dots to the Golden Globes three weeks ago, according to Pop Sugar.

However, on Sunday, the 31-year-old actress’ look worn in the British capital was a huge departure from her Golden Globes gown. Her BAFTA frock — which featured a high, round neckline, a nipped-in waistline, a large slit up the back, and long, tight sleeves — was body-hugging, allowing all of her enviable curves to shine. She wore minimal jewelry, with just red teardrop earrings adding a bit of bling.

Her makeup was on point, with applications including darkened and groomed eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, contouring, a bit of blush, and radiant red lips. Her nails, which were also manicured in red polish, matched her pout.

For a bit of a twist on the thespian’s super short hair, Zoe opted for a finger wave, giving her the look of a Hollywood starlet from the golden era. She also rocked a pair of strappy black patent leather high heels on which to walk the BAFTA red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

For the BAFTA ceremony, Zoe failed to appear on the nominations list but she was likely there to support her fellow Big Little Lies castmate, Laura Dern, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. Zoe, who is set to play Catwoman in the upcoming, high profile movie, may also have been at the ceremony to hand out an award, which will be determined once the show takes place on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Zoe doesn’t always show up for work-related obligations looking so glam. Recently, she appeared sans any clothing at all, for an important gig. However, she did rock a shell necklace and hair ornament for her Elle cover shoot, according to The Inquisitr.