Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Goes Topless In Scandalous Snap

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 12.7 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she wore nothing at all. The sizzling picture was taken while Demi was in Tulum, Quintanaroo, Mexico, as the geotag of the post indicated.

Demi appeared to be immersed in a body of near the cenotes, a spot that she took several photographs in and shared to Instagram previously. She kept the caption of the snap simple, allowing her curves to do most of the talking. In the shot, Demi posed in the water, partially obscured by a wooden dock area overlooking the cenote. The buxom beauty was completely topless, and had her ample assets pressed up to the wood to keep from flashing the camera entirely. Her brunette locks were pulled back, and parted in the middle, with a few strands falling out to brush her temples.

Though Demi went completely bare on her body, she had on a full face of makeup. The beauty rocked bold brows to accentuate her gorgeous eyes, and long lashes to do the same. A soft pink gloss covered her lips, and she applied enough blush to give her a natural glowing flush. The beauty also added a liberal amount of highlighter to her cheekbones and to the tip of her nose, illuminating her face and giving her a magical glow.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 75,200 likes within just 50 minutes.

Many of her followers took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the sizzling snap, and to shower Demi with praise for her revealing photo. The beauty made eye contact with the camera in the snap, making it seem as though she was staring right at the viewer of the photo.

“OMG! #instaqueen @demirose no word to describe your beauty,” one fan commented.

Another follower referenced her ample assets, and compared them to floatation devices, as he said “those will never let you drown.”

One fan was envious of the individual who had the opportunity to be there in the moment and capture the shot, and said “lucky cameraman.”

“There is no one more beautiful than you in the world,” another follower said.

Demi loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire, from revealing dresses to minuscule bikinis. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a throwback snap in which she rocked a crochet bikini that left little to the imagination. She showed off her curvaceous hips, tiny waist and ample assets in the skimpy swimsuit.