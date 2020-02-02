Miami Bombshell Kiki Passo Sizzles In Black Bodysuit & Tight Jeans

Brazilian-born American model Kiki Passo is slaying it on Instagram yet again. The influencer is known for showing off her incredible figure in skin-baring outfits, and her most recent ensemble is no different.

In a new three-photo update she shared with her feed on January 31, Kiki was seen standing outdoors on what seems like a meadow. In the first snap, the 22-year-old model was photographed from her behind. She wore a stretchy black bodysuit with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her sun-kissed skin. She paired the sexy number with a pair of acid-washed jeans that were unbuttoned and pulled down which showed off her pert derriere. She faced to the right and seemingly looking at something.

The next image showed Kiki in a similar pose but this time, she moved her head slightly more to the side. As she was posing diagonally, a hint of her sideboob was also seen. In the last snap, the model looked straight into the camera and gave the sweetest smile as her platinum blond locks semi-covered her face due to the strong gust of wind.

Kiki opted to wear minimal makeup application that included defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, thick eyeliner, a double coat of mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink color on her lips. For her accessories, the model sported two bangles, two rings, and a dainty necklace which was visible on the third photo.

In the caption, Kiki mentioned that her current upload shows how to pose and show off one’s booty on the popular social media platform. She also revealed to her horde of fans that her very own website is launching in the next few days. According to the geotag, Kiki is currently in Miami, Florida.

The latest share has earned Kiki a ton of attention from her fans and followers, earning over 69,000 likes and 730-plus comments in just a day of going live on her account. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to rave about her insanely fit body, while countless others simply dropped a line to let her know they are huge fans. Some followers were left speechless and commented with emoji instead.

“So gorgeous!! Your jewelry game is fire,” one follower commented, adding a string of flame and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“It’s okay because your personality is amazing enough,” another admirer gushed.

“The third photo is superb, the hair across the face style is,” a third social media user added.

“You look amazing,” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.