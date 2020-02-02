Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging White Dress

The model stunned in her figure-hugging dress.

On February 2, Canadian bombshell Laurence Bédard uploaded yet another tantalizing Instagram photo for her 2.6 million followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the model standing in front of a doorway with an off-white leather couch in the background. She struck a flirtatious pose by placing one of her hands behind her head and jutted out her hips. Laurence gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her full lips.

The 26-year-old showed off her fantastic figure in a white, long-sleeve sweater dress from the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing. The low-cut ensemble left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoos just below her collarbone. Laurence kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a gold pendant necklace.

The blond bombshell wore her short hair in a slightly tousled style and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The stunning application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing.

Many of Laurence’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow babe… Real HOT stuff babe… You look as beautiful as [I’ve] ever seen… Amazing beauty and grace dear,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire, red heart, and heart emoji to the comment.

“Looking amazing in this photo. I love how brilliant your eyes are [and] the way they seem to sparkle,” added a different devotee.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world,” said another commenter.

“That dress looks really beautiful on you. I think white is your color. Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Laurence is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a plunging brown crop top and a pair of matching low-rise pants. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.