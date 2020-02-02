Instagram Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Rocks A Black Bra And Matching Shorts In New Snap

French fitness model Anais Zanotti recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a hot picture.

In the snap, Anais could be seen rocking a black bra that she teamed with a pair of black shorts to flaunt her athletic figure. The risque ensemble not only allowed the model to show off her cleavage and sculpted abs but she also put her toned thighs on full display.

The model opted for a pair of black socks and purple hand wraps to pull off a very sporty look.

She stayed true to her signature style and opted for a full face of makeup, including a beige foundation, a brown lipstick which she paired with a slick of gloss, bronze blusher, gray eyeshadow, and defined eyebrows. To keep her look chic and sporty, Anais decided to ditch jewelry items.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and posed for the picture while standing in a gym against the backdrop of some workout equipment. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the UFC gym in Kendall, Florida.

The model wrote a long caption for her photo, in which she tried to motivate her fans and provided them with some fitness tips.

The model stated that in order to see the results faster, one has to take action as soon as possible, adding that when a person procrastinates, they get further away from achieving their goals. She then shared the experience that she had with her clients and wrote that many people waste their time by trying to set fitness goals themselves instead of seeking help from a professional coach.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 2,500 likes and over 150 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, praised the model for her amazing body and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Are you trying to give a heart attack to people at the gym!? Wow, you are gorgeous!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Good pic and awesome words,” another user chimed in.

“Always beautiful, my princess. You are the most beautiful [woman] in the universe,” a third admirer remarked.

“Beautiful, fantastic and a perfect woman. A big kiss to you, Anais. And have a great Sunday,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show support and appreciation for Anais. These included Julia Gilas, Gia Macool, and Luz Elena Echeverria.