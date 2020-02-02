Jessie James Decker Sizzles In Skintight Black Leather Dress With Scandalous Slit

Country crooner Jessie James Decker recently tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot post in which she got “cleaned up,” as she said in the caption of the post.

In the picture, Jessie sat on a long black couch with several throw pillows on it, including a few golden velvet pillows to her right. A textured rug was visible beneath her feet, and there was a similar set-up positioned behind her. However, the focal point in the sizzling snap was Jessie’s sculpted physique. The blond bombshell wore a black dress with a halter-neck style that appeared to be crafted from some kind of leather material.

The neckline covered up her cleavage, and the neck of the garment extended about an inch up her elegant neck in a half-turtleneck style. The dress exposed her sculpted shoulders, and the tight-fitting bodice clung to her curves, including her toned stomach.

The garment appeared to be a midi length on one side, although it had a scandalously high slit on one side that exposed nearly all of her toned, bronzed legs. She looked comfortable, leaning against the back of the couch and crossing her legs. Jessie finished off the smoking hot look with a pair of strappy sandals. Her beauty look was simple, with long lashes, a subtle smoky eye, and a nude shade on her lips. She parted her hair in the middle and her blond strands hung on either side of her face, framing her face as the rest of it was pulled back.

The country cutie’s fans absolutely loved the look, and the sizzling post received over 191,100 likes within just 15 hours. Fellow country crooner Maren Morris liked the post as well. Jessie’s followers were vocal about their love for the ensemble, as the post racked up over 1,900 comments in the same time span as well.

“Straight hottness,” one fan said, accompanied by a series of flame emoji.

“Watch out.. outfits like that make babies. #baby4in9months,” another fan commented.

“You are literally perfect,” another fan added.

Another fan referenced the sexy mama’s growing family, and said “no wonder Eric wants to keep popping out babies with you! #hotmama.”

Though Jessie got all dolled up for her latest Instagram post, she’s also not afraid to show her Instagram followers a more casual vibe. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore a pair of tiny blue shorts and a Friends sweatshirt that referenced an iconic scene from the show. Her hair was up in a messy bun and she had her sunglasses on for the picture snapped by one of her children.